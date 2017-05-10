En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Slips to Rp13355 Per Dollar

Arif Wicaksono    •    10 Mei 2017 19:22 WIB
finance and money
En Business (En)
JISDOR Slips to Rp13355 Per Dollar
Illustration (Photo: MTVN/Eko Nordiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 38 points to Rp13,355 per dollar on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

"The rupiah has less positive sentiments," Binaarta Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada said.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.773 percent to 5,653.008 points today.

The transaction volume reached around 9.7 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiah.

As many as 91 stocks were up, 249 stocks were down and 94 stocks were stagnant.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0432 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv