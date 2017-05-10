JISDOR Slips to Rp13355 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 38 points to Rp13,355 per dollar on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
"The rupiah has less positive sentiments," Binaarta Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada said.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Wednesdau, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 11 points to Rp13,316 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points to Rp13,327 per dollar on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 24 points to Rp13,296 per dollar on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by eight points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 29 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 44 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) will close for the Jakarta gubernatorial runoff election runoff on Wednesday.
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's external debt reached USD321.7 billion in February 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.773 percent to 5,653.008 points on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The 30th International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) conference was opened in Nusa Dua, Bli on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The West Kalimantan provinical administration has scheduled the ground breaking ceremony for the Kijing international port project…
South Korea's won advanced in Asian trade Wednesday as Moon Jae-In's landslide presidential election win helped investors …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by seven points to Rp13,317 per dollar on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.189 percent to 5,697.056 points on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.431 percent to 5,707.852 points on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Indonesia's foreign exchange reserve asset position increased by USD1.4 billion to USD123.2 billion in April 2017
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by nine points to Rp13,339 per dollar on Friday, May 5, 2017.