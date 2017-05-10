JISDOR Slips to Rp13355 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 38 points to Rp13,355 per dollar on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.



"The rupiah has less positive sentiments," Binaarta Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada said.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.773 percent to 5,653.008 points today.The transaction volume reached around 9.7 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiah.As many as 91 stocks were up, 249 stocks were down and 94 stocks were stagnant.(WAH)