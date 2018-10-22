Jokowi Leads Cabinet Meeting on Our Ocean Conference

Bogor: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday held a limited cabinet meeting to discuss about the upcoming Our Ocean Conference (OCC).



"I want to see the detailed report this afternoon," he told his ministers during the limited cabinet meeting.

The limited cabinet meeting was attended by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Fisheries and Marine Affairs Minister Susi Pudjiastuti, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and other high-ranking officials."We need to gain trust from the international community," he said at the Bogor Palace in West Java province.The conference will take place at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre (BNDCC) on October 29-30. It will welcome more than 1,000 participants from various countries.Since 2014, OCC has successfully generated commitments totaling around 18 billion dollars (USD) and 12.4 million square kilometers of marine protected areas. This year's OCC will demonstrate significant progress on past commitments and inspire new commitments made for the continuation of a more concerted and integrated actions for protecting the oceans.(WAH)