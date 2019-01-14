Govt May Issue Regulation on Electric Vehicles Soon: Luhut

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo may soon issue the Presidential Regulation on Electric Vehicles.



"The draft has been finalized some time ago. It will be decided during today's limited cabinet meeting," Luhut told reporters on Monday, January 14, 2019.

"It will be be decided today. The draft may be revised by the president," Luhut added.Indonesia will build a lithium battery factory in the Central Sulawesi city of Morowali. It will be the largest lithium battery factory in the world.According to reports, the factory will cover 47 thousand hectares of land. In the past five years, the project will create around 100 thousand local jobs.(WAH)