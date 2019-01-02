Indonesia Records 1.15 Million Foreign Tourist Arrivals in November

Jakarta: The number of foreign visitor arrivals in Indonesia stood at 1.15 million arrivals in November 2018, rising by 8.6 percent compared to the same period last year.



"The number of foreign visitor arrivals in Indonesia stood at 1.06 million arrivals in November 2017," the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference on Wednesday

Cumulatively, the number of foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia stood at 13.24 million arrivals in January-October 2018. It increased by 11.92 percent compared to the same period last year.The number of foreign visitor arrivals in Indonesia stood at 12.89 million arrivals in Januatry-November 2017," the BPS leader said.According to the agency, the room occupancy rate (TPK) of star classification hotels in Indonesia reached an average of 60.19 percent in October 2018. It increased by 2.31 points compared to the same period last year.(WAH)