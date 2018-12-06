En
State Revenue May Reach Rp1936 Trillion in 2018: Finance Minister

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    06 Desember 2018 12:29 WIB
economic growth (en)
En Business (En)
State Revenue May Reach Rp1936 Trillion in 2018: Finance Minister
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is confident that the government would exceed its state revenue target by the end of the year.

The state revenue is expected to reach Rp1,936 trillion this year. The number is Rp42 trillion higher compared to the initial target.

"The state revenue would grow 19.2 percent. The tax revenue would grow 15.2 percent," the former World Bank managing director told reporters on Wednesday.

"The customs and excise revenue would grow 14.7 percent. The non-tax state revenue would grow 28.4 percent," she said.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. 

"We have predicted that our budget deficit would only reach around 1.86 percent this year," she said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation," she said.


(WAH)

