JCI Surges 12 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 12.022 points (0.202 percent) to 5,951,475 on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 8.21 billion shares worth around 6.03 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, as many as 205 stocks were upm 126 were down and 112 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased 2.167 points (0.219 percent) to 991.963 at the end of the second session.The top gainers were PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Protech Mitra Perkasa Tbk (OASA), PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO), PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT).The top losers were PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR), PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG), PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPF), PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI).(WAH)