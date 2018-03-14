JISDOR Appreciates 0.13%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,739 per dollar on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,734 per dollar as of 4:54 AM EDT or 3.54 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.47 percent or 30.22 points to 6382.62 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 12.26 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 220 stocks were down, 147 were up and 108 were unchanged.(WAH)