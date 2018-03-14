En
Jokowi Launches Micro Waqf Bank in Serang

British Scientist Stephen Hawking Dead at Age 76

JCI Down 0.47 Percent

Weakened Merkel to Launch Her Fourth German Government

JISDOR Appreciates 0.13%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    14 Maret 2018 16:58 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates 0.13%
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,739 per dollar on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,734 per dollar as of 4:54 AM EDT or 3.54 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.47 percent or 30.22 points to 6382.62 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 12.26 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 220 stocks were down, 147 were up and 108 were unchanged.


(WAH)

