Darmin Expects Slower Growth in Q1 2018

Jakarta: The Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Economic affairs has revealed that the country's economy may reach below 5.01 percent in the first quarter of 2018.



"Last year, we experienced the harvest season in the month of March. so, we recorded the output in the first quarter," said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution at his office on Monday morning.

"This year, we will have the harvest season in the month of April. As the result, we will record the output in the second quarter," he added.The country's economy grew by 5.01 percent in the first quarter of 2017. Its agriculture sector grew by 7.12 percent in the same quarter."I surely hope it can still be around five percent. However, I think it will be less than last year," he added.(WAH)