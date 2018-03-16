JCI Down to 6,304.95

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 on Friday, March 16, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.21 percent or 2.15 points to 1,037.28 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 10.23 billion shares worth around 11.76 trillion rupiahs.As many as 227 stocks were down, 133 were up and 111 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk (BULL), Pt Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Timur Tbk (BJTM) and PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP).The top gainers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN) and PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG).(WAH)