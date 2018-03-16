En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down to 6,304.95

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    16 Maret 2018 16:54 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down to 6,304.95
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 on Friday, March 16, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.21 percent or 2.15 points to 1,037.28 in today's trading session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 10.23 billion shares worth around 11.76 trillion rupiahs.

As many as 227 stocks were down, 133 were up and 111 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk (BULL), Pt Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Timur Tbk (BJTM) and PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP).

The top gainers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN) and PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0426 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv