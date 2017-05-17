En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Depreciates Eight Points

Arif Wicaksono    •    17 Mei 2017 18:20 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates Eight Points
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by eight points to Rp13,306 per dollar on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.

Previously, Binaarta Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada mentioned that several negative sentiments could affect rupiah movements.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.558 percent to 5,615.492 points today.

The transaction volume reached around 7.83 billion shares worth around 6.98 trillion rupiah.

As many as 137 stocks were up, 197 stocks were down and 98 stocks were unchanged.
(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0384 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv