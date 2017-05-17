JISDOR Depreciates Eight Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by eight points to Rp13,306 per dollar on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.



Previously, Binaarta Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada mentioned that several negative sentiments could affect rupiah movements.



Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.558 percent to 5,615.492 points today.



The transaction volume reached around 7.83 billion shares worth around 6.98 trillion rupiah.



As many as 137 stocks were up, 197 stocks were down and 98 stocks were unchanged.

(WAH)