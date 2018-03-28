Jokowi Urges Local Leaders to Boost investments

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged regional leaders to develop investment acceleration task forces.
"If we can boost exports and investments, we can make more progress, said the PDI Perjuangan politician in Kemayoran, Central Jakarrta on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation at Bogor Palace in Bo…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at Freedom Palace in Central …
PDI Perjuangan has declared its support to Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as a candidate in the 2019 presidential election.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Sofyan Djalil to issue at least&…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 17 new ambasssadors on Tuesday morning. He led the inauguration ceremony at t…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened a working meeting at the Foreign Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Monday…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Press Day celebration in Padang, West sumatra on Friday, February 9…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo have started their second day of visit to West Sumatra …
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo is scheduled to visit Afghanistan to conclude a 7-day South Asia tour.
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjyo to become the next Bank Indo…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.27 percent or 37 points to Rp13,745 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 68.51 points to 6140.84 on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
The House of Representatives Commission XI has summoned Bank Indonesia governor candidate Perry Warjiyo to participate in a fit an…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.18 points to 6209,35 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The House of Represntatives Commission XI has held fit and proper tests to assess three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candi…
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit PT Samick Indonesia in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.55 percent or 33.82 points to 6233.99 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Monday, March…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.17 percent or 10.53 points to 6,200.17 on Monday, March 26, 2018.