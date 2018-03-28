Jokowi Urges Local Leaders to Boost investments

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged regional leaders to develop investment acceleration task forces.



"If we can boost exports and investments, we can make more progress, said the PDI Perjuangan politician in Kemayoran, Central Jakarrta on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

"If we are reluctant to change, we are likely to be surpassed by Laos and Cambodia," he added.Indonesia recorded an economic growth of 5.07 percent in 2017. The country moved up to 72nd place in the 2018 ease of doing business index.The Jokowi administration has issued 16 economic policy packages in the past few years. The government has promotoed various strategic infrastructure project to foreign investors."Our ranking should enter top 40 next year," he stated.(WAH)