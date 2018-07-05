Asian Markets Slip ahead of US-China Tariff Deadline

Hong Kong: Asian stocks edged down Thursday as investors fretted over US-China tariffs which are due to kick in within hours and threaten to trigger a trade war between the world's top two economies.
A public holiday in the US meant no lead from Wall Street for anxious traders to follow.
Asian markets struggled on Tuesday, with Hong Kong briefly tumbling more than three percent, as investors fret over looming China-…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.9 percent or 52.47 points to 5,746.77 on Monday, July 2, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) appreciated by 0.12 percent or 7.17 points to 5,806.4 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.33 percent or 131.92 points to 5,799.237 per dollar on Friday, June 29, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.35 percent or 20.12 points to 5,713.52 before break on Wednesday.
After months of threats and dwindling hopes the two sides would pull back from the brink of all-out trade war, steep US tariffs on…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.77 percent or 99.7 points to 5,733.64 on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday warned US President Donald Trump against unleashing an all-out trade war after he thr…
American cherries are tantalisingly sweet. They are so loaded with sugar and low on water that China's home-grown cherries can…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.18 percent or 10.01 points to 5,643.94 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.97 percent or 112.83 points to 5,633.94 on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Inflation in Turkey surged to over 15 percent in June for the first time in almost one-and-a-half decades, official statistics sho…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.45 percent or 83.13 points to 5,663.64 before break on Tuesday.