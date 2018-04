JCI Up 0.63% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.63 percent or 37.03 points to 5,956.26 before break on Monday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.84 percent or 7.9 points to 953.54 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 208 stocks were up, 135 were downa and 113 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Industri Tbk (IKAI), PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA) Tbk and PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD).The top losers were PT Himalaya Energi Perkasa Tbk (HADE), PT Bank bukopin Tb (BBKP), PT Lippo Securities Tbk (LPPS), PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk (MPMX) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS).(WAH)