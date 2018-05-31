JCI Down to 5955 in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.92 percent or 55.46 points to 5955.59 before break on Thursday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.25 percent or 12.09 points to 951.39 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, 211 stocks were down, 134 were up and 122 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON), PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk (PZZA), PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR) and PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL).The top gainers were PT Royal Prima Tbk (PRIM), PT Ever Shine Tex Tbk (ESTI), PT Buana Lintas Lautan Tbk (BULL), PT Kimia Farma Tbk (KAEFF) and PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI).(WAH)