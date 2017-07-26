En
JCI Rises 6 Points

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    26 Juli 2017 12:40 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 6.890 points or 0.120 percent to 5,820.522 points in the end of the first session on  Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 4.8 billion shares worth around 3.6 trillion rupiah.

About 170 stocks were up, 135 stocks were down and 1022 stocks were unchanged.

Meanwhile, the index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.317 points or 0.032 percent to 976,092 points in the morning.

The top gainers were PT Indo Kordsa Tbk (BRAM), PT Minna Padi Investama Tbk (PADI) and PT Bank Ina Perdana Tbk (BINA).

The top losers were PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG), PT Multifiling Mitra Indonesia Tbk (MFMI), PT  First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN).


