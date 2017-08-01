En
Arif Wicaksono    •    01 Agustus 2017 17:37 WIB
JISDOR Appreciates Five Points
Illustration (Photo: MTVN/Eko Nordiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by five points to Rp13,318 per dollar on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah currency rate appreciated by a point to Rp13,324 per dollar today.

"The rupiah will only have limited positive movements," Samuel Sekuritas Anayst Rangga Cipta said.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 35.734 points or 0.612 percent to 5,805.205 points this afternoon.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.97 billion shares worth around 6.83 trillion rupiah.

As many as 201 stocks were down, 137 stocks were up and 110 stocks were unchanged.


(WAH)

