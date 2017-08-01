JISDOR Appreciates Five Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by five points to Rp13,318 per dollar on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah currency rate appreciated by a point to Rp13,324 per dollar today.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate appreciated by four points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, July 24, 2017…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Friday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points to Rp13,320 per dollar on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 18.518 points or 0.319 percent to 5,825.208 points on Thursday.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 10 points to Rp13,3014 per dollar on Wednesday, Ju…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 5 points to Rp13,347 per dollar on Friday, July 14…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 26 points to Rp13,342 per dollar on Thursday, July…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,368 per United States dollar on …
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciaed by 21 points to Rp13,387 per United States dollar on T…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 ponts to Rp13,408 per United States dollar on M…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 35.734 points or 0.612 percent to 5,805.205 points on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded the country's inflation rate reached 0.22 percent month-to-month in J…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 12.093 points or 0.207 percent to 5,828.846 points in the end of the first session …
The government has begun to import as many as 75,000 tons of salt this week.
The government will expand the Sea Toll program this year, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said today.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Monday, Jully 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.912 points or 0.170 percent to 5,840.939 points on Monday, July 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.726 points to 0.012 percet to 5,830.301 points in the end of the first session on…
Bank Indonesia recorded that the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 points to Rp13,326 per dollar on Fr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.283 points or 0.194 percent to 5,831.027 points on Friday, July 28, 2017.