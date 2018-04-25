JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,888 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points to Rp13,888 per dollar on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.23 percent or 32 points to Rp13,921 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 2.4 percent or 149.78 points to 6,079.85 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 303 stocks were down, 92 were up and 89 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Lippo Securities Tbk (LPPS), PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT), PT Bank Mandri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI) and PT Bank Central ASIA Tbk (BBCA).(WAH)