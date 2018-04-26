JCI Drops to 5909

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.81 percent or 170.65 point to 5,909.2 on Thursday, April 26, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 3.58 percent or 34.97 points to 978.26 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 345 stocks were down, 67 were up and 81 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI), PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BBTN) ad PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX).The top gainers were PT Protech Mitra Perkasa Tbk (OASA), PT Eureka Prima Jakarta Tbk (LCGP) and PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM).Today's transaction volume was 9.51 billion shares worth 10.15 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)