JCI Drops to 5909

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.81 percent or 170.65 point to 5,909.2 on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 3.58 percent or 34.97 points to 978.26 in today's trading session.
Asian markets mostly fell Monday with technology firms extending last week's sharp losses, following another plunge in Apple.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.29 percent or 18.21 points to 6337.7 on Friday, April 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.54 percent or 34.15 points to 6,321.75 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.57 percent or 35.9 points to 6355.9 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.22 percent or 13.84 points to 6,333.85 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.54 percent or 34.24 points to 6,320.01 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.32 percent or 19.97 points to 6,305.73 before break on Wednesday.
Asian markets climbed Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street as easing trade and Syria concerns.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.02 percent or 0.99 points to 6,285.76 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday urged eurozone countries to honour their promises to provide debt relief to Greece.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.3 percent or 42 points to Rp13,930 per dollar on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
South Korean telecoms giant Samsung Electronics saw net profits leap by more than half in the first quarter, it said Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points to Rp13,888 per dollar on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 2.4 percent or 149.78 points to 6,079.85 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Hundreds of Bangladeshis staged protests and tearful tributes at Rana Plaza Tuesday on the fifth anniversary of one of the world's worst industrial disasters.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,900 per dollar on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index slumped by 1.25 percent or 78.51 points to 6,229.64 on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.19 percent or 74.77 points to 6,233.38 before break on Tuesday.
China is trying to shed its notoriety as a hub for counterfeit goods, a battleground in an ongoing trade dispute with the United States.