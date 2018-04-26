En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Drops to 5909

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    26 April 2018 17:49 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Drops to 5909
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.81 percent or 170.65 point to 5,909.2 on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 3.58 percent or 34.97 points to 978.26 in today's trading session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 345 stocks were down, 67 were up and 81 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI), PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BBTN) ad PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX).

The top gainers were PT Protech Mitra Perkasa Tbk (OASA), PT Eureka Prima Jakarta Tbk (LCGP) and PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM).

Today's transaction volume was 9.51 billion shares worth 10.15 trillion rupiahs.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 1.2131 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv