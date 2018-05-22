En
JCI Rises 17.27 Points

   22 Mei 2018 16:51 WIB
stock market (en)
Business (En)
JCI Rises 17.27 Points
Illustration (Photo: Ant/Eric Ireng)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 17.27 points to 5751.12 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.54 percent or 4.94 poinnts to 911.84 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, 11.61 billion shares worth 8.28 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, 181 stocks were up, 197 stocks were down, 115 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and PT Astra International Tbk (ASII).

The top losers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI) and PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTM).


