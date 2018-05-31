Amazon Blocks Australia from Global Sites over Tax

Sydney: US internet giant Amazon will block Australian shoppers from its international websites to counter new tax laws on online purchases, it announced Thursday.
New rules require internet retailers like the American behemoth to collect a 10 percent goods and services tax on everything bought from overseas sites from July 1, including under the current tax-free threshold of Aus$1,000 (US$760).
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.46 percent or 27.47 points to 5,983.59 on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
China said Thursday it wanted to avoid an escalation of trade tensions with the United States, as the two sides held new talks and…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.92 percent or 55.46 points to 5955.59 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent or 57.27 points to 6,011.06 on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent after on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.05 percent or 3.3 points to 6,065.02 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.55 percent or 92.58 points to 6,068.33 on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Oil prices extended losses in Asia Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled they could raise output, but indications that Do…
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has urged Bank Indonesia (BI) to maintain its reference interest rate.