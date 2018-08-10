Govt Believes Investment Growth Could Reach 7% in H2 2018

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes that investment growth could reach seven percent in the second semester of 2018.
According to the government data, the country recorded an investment growth of 7.95 percent in the first quarter of 2018. However, the number decreased to 5.87 percent in the second quarter of 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's economic team have checked he country's rice stock investory ahead of the dry s…
The Indonesian government has spent around Rp566 billion to prepare for the upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has warned that rising global oil prices could increase the prices of goods and services.
Indonesia recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.28 percent in July 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesda…
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank Indonesia (BI) have agreed to renew their Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement (BC…
The Finance Ministry has decided to erase various related taxes in order to boost export-oriented processing industry.
Bank Indonesia (BI) believes that the upcoming Asian Games could boost the economy of Jakarta.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's economy could grow by 5.3 percent this year.
Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agenc…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.15 percent in the second quarter of 2018.
Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's oil and gas director general Djoko Siswanto on Friday revealed President Joko "Jo…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution strongly believes the expansion of the B20 program could reduce trade d…