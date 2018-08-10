Govt Believes Investment Growth Could Reach 7% in H2 2018

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes that investment growth could reach seven percent in the second semester of 2018.



According to the government data, the country recorded an investment growth of 7.95 percent in the first quarter of 2018. However, the number decreased to 5.87 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

"Last quarter's growth was below six percent, while first quarter's growth was 7.95 percent," Darmin told reporters on Friday."We are very confident that it will reach seven percent again," Darmin added.The Central Statistic Agency (BPS) earlier announced a gross dometic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018. The agency also reported an cumulative growth of 5.17 percent in the first semester of 2018.In terms of expenditure, the highest growth was achieved by Consumption Expenditures of Non-Profit Institutions Serving Household (PK-LNPRT) at 8.71 percent. In terms of production, the highest growth was achieved by Other Services field at 9.22 percent.(WAH)