JCI Increases 0.79% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.79 percent or 45.56 points to 5820.27 before break on Wednesday.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.45 percent or 13.34 points to 933.88 at the first session.
Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Monday after gains on Wall Street last week, as a mixed US jobs report was seen as reducing th…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.13 percent or 66.39 points to 5792.34 on Friday, May 4, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 55.47 points to 5,803.26 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.55 percent or 153.51 points to 5,858.73 on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.33 percent or 139.87 points to 5872.37 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 17.64 points to 6,012.24 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.05 percent or 2.97 points to 5,991.61 before break on Wednesday.
Tokyo stocks edged up slightly Tuesday in quiet trade during Japan's Golden Week holiday period.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.27 percent or 75.36 points to 5,994.6 on Monday, April 30, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.63 percent or 37.03 points to 5,956.26 before break on Monday.
Menjadi tua adalah proses yang tak bisa ditolak. Namun, Anda masih bisa memperlambat prosesnya …
Tak seperti saat berusia 20an, metabolisme orang usia 30an mulai melambat sehingga membuat tubuh tid…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.31 percent or 133.22 points to 5,907.94 on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
The Agriculture Ministry has prepared enough staple food stocks ahead of Ramadan and Lebaran holidays.
Financial Action Tax Force (FATF) President Santiago Otamendi visited the Finance Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Wedne…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.57 percent or 80 points to Rp14,036 per dollar on Tuesday, May 8, 2018…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.88 percent or 110.38 points to 5,774.72 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
The Indonesia Invesment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and China Development Bank (CDB) have signed a memorandum of understanding…
Bank Indonesia reported on Tuesday the Jakarta economy grew 6.02 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018.
Drug giant Takeda on Tuesday said it would buy Irish pharmaceuticals firm Shire in a deal worth $62.5 billion, the biggest foreign…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.12 percent or 124.75 points to 5,760.34 before break on Tuesday.
Oil prices slipped in Asia on Tuesday morning as investors cautiously await Donald Trump's Iran nuclear decision later in the …