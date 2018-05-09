JCI Increases 0.79% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.79 percent or 45.56 points to 5820.27 before break on Wednesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.45 percent or 13.34 points to 933.88 at the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, 154 stocks were up, 220 were downn and 96 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (LPKR), PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BBNI), PT Bank BRIsyariah Tbk (BRIS), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Wijaya Karya (Persero0 Tbk (WIKA).The top losers were PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT), PT Ristia Bntang Mahkotasejati Tbk 9RBBMS), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN), PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF) and PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON).(WAH)