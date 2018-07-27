Govt May Review Some Infrastructure Projects: Finance Minister

Jakarta: The government is considering to review some infrastructure projects in order to decrease imports, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Friday.



"We may review or reschedule some projects that have high import content," the former World Bank managing director said.

"We are also ready to implement various measures including increasing exports, developing tourism, reducing imports, subtituting import products, accelerating national industrialization or even more drastic actions," the influential Indonesian economist added.The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (Kadin) earlier declared its commitment to maintain business growth. The group also annnounced a number of strategies to address the weakening rupiah.According to the group, they may take measures to increase efficiencies. In addition, they also may decrease profit margins to protect their consumers."We could mix those two options. We should anticipate increasing costs," said Kadin chairman Rosan P Roeslani at the Indonesian Stock Exchange Building, Senayan, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.Last week, Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to hold its 7-days reverse repo rate at 5.25 percent. In addition, the central bank also decided to maintain its deposit facility and lending facility rates at 4.5 percent and six percent respectively.(WAH)