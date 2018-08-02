En
Indonesia Promotes Indo-Pacific Concept to ASEAN Countries

GIIAS 2018 Officially Opened

Jokowi to Visit Vietnam in September

M. Bagus Rachmanto    •    02 Agustus 2018 12:54 WIB
GIIAS is the largest automotive exhibition in Indonesia. (Photo:Medcom/Ekawan Raharja)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2018 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition, South Tangerang, Banten on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

"We have to support the export-oriented automotive industry. It has an important economic significance," Jokowi said.

According to the government, Indonesia's completely built up (CBU) car exports have reached 231 thousand units. In addition to that, the country's automotive component exports have reached 8.3 million units.

"We should get out from our comfort zone. We should be dynamic and hardworking," he added.

The goverment has prepared various measures to boost automotive exports. It has formulates tax incentives to ease production costs.

The exhibition will take place from August 2-13. It has invited dozens of international automotive brands. 


(WAH)

