Govt to Support Export-Oriented Processing Industry

Eko Nordiansyah    •    08 Agustus 2018 14:58 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI/Erlangga)

Jakarta: The Finance Ministry has decided to erase various related taxes in order to support export-oriented processing industry.

"We hope that the abolition could create multiplier effects," said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati in Jakarta on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the policy may incentivize investors to develop export-oriented products. In addition, it also may help companies to expand their business activities.

"The ministry as well as the National Export Financing Agency (LPEI) will provide financing and other facilities to accomodate national exports," she said.

The Central Statistic Agency (BPS) earlier announced a gross dometic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018. The agency also reported an cumulative growth of 5.17 percent in the first semester of 2018.

In terms of expenditure, the highest growth was achieved by Consumption Expenditures of Non-Profit Institutions Serving Household (PK-LNPRT) at 8.71 percent. In terms of production, the highest growth was achieved by Other Services field at 9.22 percent.


(WAH)

