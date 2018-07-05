En
Trump Trade War to Become Reality as China Tariffs Hit

Asian Markets Slip ahead of US-China Tariff Deadline

JCI Down 0.35% in First Session

'Race against Water' as Rain Threatens Thai Boys in the Cave

   •    05 Juli 2018 12:54 WIB
JCI Down 0.35% in First Session
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Agung Rajasa)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.35 percent or 20.12 points to 5,713.52 before break on Wednesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.83 percent or 7.52 points to 900.28 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 208 stocks were down, 137 were up and 115 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk (SSIA), PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) (BBTN), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS) and PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT).

The top gainers were PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Industri Tbk (IKAI), PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP) and PT Totalindo Eka Persada Tbk (TOPS).


(WAH)

