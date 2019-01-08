Stronger Rupiah May Complicate Exports: Kadin

Jakarta: Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Rosan Roeslani has said that the strengthening of rupiah may complicate exports.



"Many people believe that the strengthening of rupiah is positive. I think it is relative," Rosan told reporters on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

"The strengthening of rupiah could harm our exporters. The fluctuating rupiah also could complicate their business plans," he added.According to the Central Statistics Agecny (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion in November. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion in November. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.