New Measures Prepared to Attract More Investments

Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs is currently formulating new measures to attract more foreign direct investments (FDIs).



"We want to finalize the new measures tomorrow. We hope to resolve the technical issues with related ministries and agencies," Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs secretary Susiwijono told reporters on Thursday.

"It would cover the negative investment list. It would also cover taxation," he added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. On the production side, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 9.19 percent. On the expenditure side, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.49%.Cumulatively, the Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. By production, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 8.95 percent. By expenditures, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.45%.(WAH)