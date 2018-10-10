Indonesia Raises Issues of Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance

Bali: Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Wednesday encouraged participants of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to discuss the issues of disaster risk financing and insurance.



“We don't want to burden the state budget. We don't want to depend on the international community,” Kalla said in his keynote speech at High Level Dialogue on Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance

"The government should insure their assets. The public should protect their assets," he said.Bali is hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank this week. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to kick off the Annual Meetings Plenary tomorrow.The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions.Central Sulawesi province was hit by magnitude 7.4 earthquake and subsequent tsunami on September 28. The disaster killed more than two thousand people.The island of Lombok was hit by a series of strong earthquakes in July-August. The disaster left around six hundred people dead.(WAH)