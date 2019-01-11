Phase II of Jakarta MRT Will Cost Rp22.5 Trillion: Operator

Jakarta: PT MRT Jakarta president director William Sabandar has said that the second phase of the Jakarta mass rapid transit project will cost around Rp22.5 trillion.



"The total budget of the first and second phases of the project is Rp39 trillion. The combined length of the first and second phases of the projecct is 25 kilometers," William told Medcom.id on Friday, January 11, 2019.

According to the region-owned company, the second phase of the project will only span around 8 kilometers. However, it will only consist of underground line sections."The tunnel will be deeper. It will be built below the Ciliwung river," William explained."We are still calculating the exact number. We are still holding surveys and studies," William added.The first phase of the project will be fully operational in March 2019. It will connect Lebak Bulus to Bundaran Hotel Indonesia.(WAH)