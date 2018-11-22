En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Batam Minimum Wage for 2019 Set at Rp3.8 Million

Hendri Kremer    •    22 November 2018 15:58 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Batam Minimum Wage for 2019 Set at Rp3.8 Million
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Batam: Riau Islands Governor Nurdin Basirun has decided that the provincial minimum wage for 2019 is set at Rp2,769,754 per month.

"We hope for stable invesment climate in the province," Riau Islands Manpower and Transmigration Agency head Tagor Napitupulu told reporters on Thursday.

According to the decree, the local minimum wage for 2019 in Batam is set at Rp3,806,358 per month. In the meantime, the local minimum wage for 2019 in Bintan is set at Rp3.362,561 per month.

Here are the full list of provincial and local minimum wages for 2019 in Riau Islands:

- Riau Islands         : Rp2,769,754
- Bintan                  : Rp3,362,561
- Tanjungpinang    : Rp2,771,172
- Batam                  : Rp3,806,358
- Karimun              : Rp3,074,281
- Lingga                 : Rp2,798,102
- Natuna                : Rp2,863,308
- Anambas             : Rp3,168,439


(WAH)

