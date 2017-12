Jakarta: Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the country's trade surplus stood at $130 million in November 2017.



"We have a small surplus. It needs a careful review," BPS head Suhariyanto in Central Jakarta on Friday morning.

Indonesia's trade surplus stood at $12.02 billion in January-November 2017. It increased by 26 percent compared to the same period last year.In addition, Indonesia's export value stood at $15.28 billion in November 2017. It increased by 0.26 percent compared to the previous month.On the other hand, Indonesia's import value stood at $15.15 billion in November 2017. It increased by 6.42 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)