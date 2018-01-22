JISDOR Depreciates 0.02%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.2 percent or three points to Rp13,334 per dollar on Monday, January 22, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciiated by 0.26 percent or 34 points to Rp13,350 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.63 points to 6,500.53 at the end of the afternoon session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 10.89 billion shares worth around 9.38 trillion rupiahs.Moreover, as many as 197 stocks were up, 151 stocks were down and 130 were unchanged.(WAH)