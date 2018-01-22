En
'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

JCI Rises 20.37 Points in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    22 Januari 2018 12:50 WIB
stock market (en)
JCI Rises 20.37 Points in First Session
Illustration (Photo: Antara/ Vitalis Yoga Trisna)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.32 percent or 20.73 points to 6,511.63 before break on Monday.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 6.2 billion shares worth around 4.17 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 190 stocks were up, 125 were down and 135 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.33 percent or 3.61 points to 1,103.8 at the end of the afternoon session.

In the first session, PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Mitrabahtera Segara Sejati Tbk (MBSS) and PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO).

On the other hand, PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (WSKT), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL) and PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (INTP).


(WAH)

