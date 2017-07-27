JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13315 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,315 per dollar on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah currency rate appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,318 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 18.518 points or 0.319 percent to 5,825.208 points on Thursday.
