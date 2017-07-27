JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13315 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,315 per dollar on Thursday, July 27, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah currency rate appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,318 per dollar today.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange recorded the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.538 points or 0.337 percent to 5,819.744 points this afternoon.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.2 billion shares worth around 5.6 trillion rupiah.About 168 stocks were up, 158 stocks were down and 119 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)