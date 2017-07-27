En
Police to Secure 287 Rally

Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

House Passes 2017 State Budget Amendment

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13315 Per Dollar

Arif Wicaksono    •    27 Juli 2017 17:09 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13315 Per Dollar
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,315 per dollar on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah currency rate appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,318 per dollar today.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange recorded the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.538 points or 0.337 percent to 5,819.744 points this afternoon.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.2 billion shares worth around 5.6 trillion rupiah.

About 168 stocks were up, 158 stocks were down and 119 stocks were unchanged.










(WAH)

