Sri Mulyani to Attend IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed on Monday that she will attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2017.



"I will attend the IMF-World Bank spring meetings," she said.

The forum will take place in Washington DC, the United States on April 19-24, 2017. The forum will address various economic issues."I will lead the development committee," she said.As many as 189 countries will participate in the forum. More than 15,000 delegates will take part in the forum."I will also meet with G20 finance ministers," she said.(WAH)