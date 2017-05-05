JISDOR Reaches Rp13339 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by nine points to Rp13,339 per dollar on Friday, May 5, 2017.



"Commodity prices can get worse," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.246 percent to 5,683 points today.The trade volume reached around 10.1 billion shares worth around 8.3 trillion rupiah.As many as 153 stocks were up, 171 stocks were down and 114 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)