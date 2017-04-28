Inflation Reaches 0.08% in Fourth week of April: Central Bank

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded that Indonesia's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent in the fourth week of April 2017.



"We will coordinate with the government," Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Friday.

"We will coordinate before the fasting month," Agus added.The inflation rate was caused by chicken meat prices. The inflation rate was also influenced by electricty tariffs.The central bank will monitor food prices. The central bank will also observe administered prices.(WAH)