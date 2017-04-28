En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Inflation Reaches 0.08% in Fourth week of April: Central Bank

Eko Nordiansyah    •    28 April 2017 16:09 WIB
inflation
En Business (En)
Inflation Reaches 0.08% in Fourth week of April: Central Bank
Agus Martowardojo (Photo:Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded that Indonesia's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent in the fourth week of April 2017.

"We will coordinate with the government," Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Friday.

Baca juga
"We will coordinate before the fasting month," Agus added.

The inflation rate was caused by chicken meat prices. The inflation rate was also influenced by electricty tariffs.

The central bank will monitor food prices. The central bank will also observe administered prices.




(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0412 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv