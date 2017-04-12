Tokyo Stocks Down at Break

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.034 points or 0.803 percent to 5,651.823 points on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Tokyo led Asian markets lower Tuesday, hit by a stronger yen as investors fled to safety following a suspected terror attack in Sa…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 38.683 points or 0.695 percent to 5,606.789 points on Monday, April 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 24.846 points or 0.444 percent to 5,568.106 points on Friday, March 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.442 points or 0.008 percent to 5,592.952 points on Thursday, March 30, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 51.308 points or 0.926 percent to 5,592.510 points on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 25.932 points or 0.468 percent to 5,541.202 points on Monday, March 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 29.666 points or 0.536 percent to 5,563.759 points on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by nine points or 0.162 percent to 5,534.093 points on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 3.187 points or 0.058 percent to 5,537.179 points on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Kolagen sangat penting bagi tubuh. Ia memberi elastisitas dan kekuatan pada kulit, serta mengganti s…
Tak sedikit orang berupaya agar senantiasa tampak awet muda. Salah satu cara yang umum dilakukan ial…
PT Railink is optimistic that the Soekarno-Hatta Airport railway will be operational by June 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 41 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.290 percent to 5,627.923 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Indonesia is set to host the 3rd Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Member Countries Sovereign Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali on April 10-12,…
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has issued the 2017-2026 electricity supply business plan .
Bank Indonesia has announced that foreign exchange reserves increased by USD1.9 billion to USD121.8 billion in March 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.471 percent to 5,653.486 points on Friday, April 7, 2017.
The Upstream Oil and Gas Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has revealed that upstream oil and gas investment realization reached USD1…