En
Burger

Most Popular

UK Parliament Rejects Brexit Deal

UK Parliament Rejects Brexit Deal

Trans-Papua Highway Can Reduce Logistics Costs: Ministry

Trans-Papua Highway Can Reduce Logistics Costs: Ministry

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Trans-Papua Highway Can Reduce Logistics Costs: Ministry

Andhika Prasetyo    •    16 Januari 2019 11:41 WIB
transportation (en)
En Business (En)
Trans-Papua Highway Can Reduce Logistics Costs: Ministry
Trans-Papua Highway (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has reiterated that the high-profile Trans-Papua highway project can signficantly reduce logisticts costs in the region.

"The average price of an air cargo shipment is Rp13,000 per kilogram. The average price of a land cargo shipment is Rp7,000 per kilogram," the ministry's National Road Construction Agency (BBPJN) XVIII head Osman Harianto Marbun said in a written statement on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Baca juga
The Jayapura-Wamena highway spans 575 kilometer. It connects mountainous regions such as Yalimo, Jayawijaya, Tolikara, Puncak Jaya, Puncak (Sinak-Ilaga), Lanny Jaya, Memberamo and Nduga.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent in December 2018. In the meantime, food products increased by 0.29 percent last month.

Based on 82 surveyed cities, the highest inflation of 2.08 percent was recorded in Kupang. On the other hand, the lowest inflation of 0.02 percent was recorded in Banda Aceh.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0469 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv