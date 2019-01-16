Trans-Papua Highway Can Reduce Logistics Costs: Ministry

Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has reiterated that the high-profile Trans-Papua highway project can signficantly reduce logisticts costs in the region.
"The average price of an air cargo shipment is Rp13,000 per kilogram. The average price of a land cargo shipment is Rp7,000 per kilogram," the ministry's National Road Construction Agency (BBPJN) XVIII head Osman Harianto Marbun said in a written statement on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
