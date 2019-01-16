Trans-Papua Highway Can Reduce Logistics Costs: Ministry

Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has reiterated that the high-profile Trans-Papua highway project can signficantly reduce logisticts costs in the region.



"The average price of an air cargo shipment is Rp13,000 per kilogram. The average price of a land cargo shipment is Rp7,000 per kilogram," the ministry's National Road Construction Agency (BBPJN) XVIII head Osman Harianto Marbun said in a written statement on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

The Jayapura-Wamena highway spans 575 kilometer. It connects mountainous regions such as Yalimo, Jayawijaya, Tolikara, Puncak Jaya, Puncak (Sinak-Ilaga), Lanny Jaya, Memberamo and Nduga.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent in December 2018. In the meantime, food products increased by 0.29 percent last month.Based on 82 surveyed cities, the highest inflation of 2.08 percent was recorded in Kupang. On the other hand, the lowest inflation of 0.02 percent was recorded in Banda Aceh.(WAH)