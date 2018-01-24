US Says America First Can Co-Exist with Foreign Partnerships

Davos: The United States insisted Wednesday it was not turning its back on the world as President Donald Trump prepared to sell his "America First" message to sceptical fellow leaders in Davos.
European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take the stage at the World Economic Forum later Wednesday in advance of Trump's surprise visit, to defend the liberal international order after a year-long assault by the US president.
US President Donald Trump met his national security team Thursday to decide whether to put the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at risk by r…
Could Oprah Winfrey run for president and beat Donald Trump? The United States was ablaze Monday with speculation that the billion…
US President Donald Trump faced a new public relations crisis Friday with the publication of a tell-all book that depicts him as m…
US banking giant Goldman Sachs said Friday the recently-enacted US tax reform will cut its earnings this year by about $5 billion,…
US and South Korean delegates will meet in Washington on January 5 for talks on possible amendments to their free trade agreement,…
The US economy grew a notch slower in the third quarter than previously reported as consumer spending fell, according to Commerce …
An Amtrak passenger train traveling on a new route for the first time derailed Monday in Washington state, killing at least three …
Time Inc. is selling for $2.8 billion to media conglomerate Meredith Corporation, which is backed by the billionaire Koch brothers…
The US will send F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets to South Korea for a joint drill, reports said Friday.
The United States on Tuesday unveiled new sanctions targeting North Korean shipping and Chinese traders doing business with Pyongy…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 19.84 points to 6,615.49 on Wednesday, January 24, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 20.12 points to 6,615.22 before break on Wednesday.
European leaders take the stage at the Davos summit Wednesday, jostling to position themselves as a counterweight to US President …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.07 percent or 134.8 points to 6,635.33 on Tuesday, January 23, 2017.…
The Philippine economy grew 6.7 percent in 2017, remaining one of Asia's best performers despite a weaker business process out…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by one percent or 65.16 points to 6,565.69 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.02 percent or three points to Rp13,334 per dollar on Monday, Janu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.63 points to 6,500.53 on Monday, January 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.32 percent or 20.73 points to 6,511.63 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.25 percent or 34 points to Rp13,331 per dollar on Friday, January…