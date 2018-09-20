Officials Urged to Improve Indonesia's Economic Fundamentals

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Thursday urged national and local officials to improve Indonesia's economic fundamentals.



"They could use the budgets of national and local agencies to strengthen our economic fundamentals," she said.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the nation posted a gross dometic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Besides that, the country recorded a cumulative growth of 5.17 percent in the first semester of 2018."We will try to boost invesments and exports by improving our competitiveness," she added.BPS recorded a current account deficit of $8.0 billion (3.0% of GDP) last quarter. The number increased from $5.7 billion (2.2% of GDP) in the previous quarter.The agency recorded a trade deficit of $4.02 billion in January-August 2018. It recorded a trade surplus of $9.11 billion in the same period last year.(WAH)