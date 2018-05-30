BI Reference Rate Increased to 4.75%

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent after on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
"while also raising the Deposit Facility (DF) and Lending Facility (LF) rates by 25 bps to 4% and 5.5% respectively," BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said.
The Finance Ministry strongly believes the government budget deficit will reach below 2.19 percent in the end of 2018.
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.62 billion in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday.
The Agriculture Ministry has prepared enough staple food stocks ahead of Ramadan and Lebaran holidays.
Financial Action Tax Force (FATF) President Santiago Otamendi visited the Finance Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Wedne…
Anda harus memperhatikan makanan apa saja yang baik dikonsumsi dan sebaiknya dihindari saat berbuka …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.46 percent or 27.47 points to 5,983.59 on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
China said Thursday it wanted to avoid an escalation of trade tensions with the United States, as the two sides held new talks and…
US internet giant Amazon will block Australian shoppers from its international websites to counter new tax laws on online purchase…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.92 percent or 55.46 points to 5955.59 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent or 57.27 points to 6,011.06 on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.05 percent or 3.3 points to 6,065.02 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.55 percent or 92.58 points to 6,068.33 on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Oil prices extended losses in Asia Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled they could raise output, but indications that Do…
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has urged Bank Indonesia (BI) to maintain its reference interest rate.