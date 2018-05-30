BI Reference Rate Increased to 4.75%

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent after on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.



"while also raising the Deposit Facility (DF) and Lending Facility (LF) rates by 25 bps to 4% and 5.5% respectively," BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said.

The central bank increased its reference interest rate by by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent earlier this month."This increase is a pre-emptive, front loading and ahead the curve step from Bank Indonesia," the BI Governor added."Bank Indonesia will continue to calibrate domestic and global developments to utilize opportunities to carry out careful interest rate hike plans," he stated.(WAH)