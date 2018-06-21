JCI Down 61.71 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.05 percent or 61.71 points to 5,822.33 on Thursday, June 21, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 1.93 percent or 17.87 points to 907.29 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 6.83 billion shares worth 8.65 trillion rupiahs.As many as 255 stocks were up, 141 were down and 107 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Indo Tambangraya MEgah Tbk (ITMG), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA).The top gainers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk (KRAS) and PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR).In addition, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 1.35 percent or 188 points to Rp14,090 per dollar after Lebaran holidays.(WAH)