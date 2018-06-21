JCI Down 61.71 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.05 percent or 61.71 points to 5,822.33 on Thursday, June 21, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 1.93 percent or 17.87 points to 907.29 in today's trading.
Asian investors were cautious on Tuesday as they keep watch on the historic summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Ki…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.85 percent or 113.07 points to 5,993.63 on Friday, June 8, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.84 percent or 51.07 points to 6,055.63 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.61 percent or 36.99 points to 6,106.7 on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Supermarkets in the West are using their purchasing power to force suppliers to cut their prices, contributing to exploitation and…
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi kicked off its initial public offering Thursday but the firm is likely to pull in about $6.1 billi…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.21 percent or 12.13 points to 5,871.91 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.59 points to 5,884.04 on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
European companies complain they still face a tough business climate in China despite Beijing's pledges of openness, with abou…
Slumping US industrial giant General Electric will be booted from the prestigious Dow Jones stock index next week, S&P Dow Jon…
Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks plunge on Tuesday on investors' fears that the US and China could be heading for a full-blown tr…
The US Senate defied President Donald Trump on Monday by voting to overrule his administration's deal with Chinese telecom fir…
Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of "blackmail" and warned it would retaliate in kind after the US president thre…