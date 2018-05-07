Indonesia Posts 5.06% GDP Growth in Q1 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.06 percent in the first quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced monday.



The nation's economic growth stood at 5,01 percent in the first quarter of 2017. On the other hand, it stood at 5.19 percent in the fouth quarter of 2017.

"The number was higher compared to the same quarter last year. However, it was lower compared to the previous quarter," BPS chair Suhariyanto said.According to BPS, on the production side, the number was mainly influenced by the processing industry. Meanwhle, on the expenditure side, it was mainly influenced by household consumption."We could record better growths in the next quarters. We will have a number of big events in the remaining of the year," the BPS leader added.Indonesia will hold another simultaneous regional elections in June. The country then will stage the 2018 Asian Games in August.(WAH)