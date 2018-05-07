Indonesia Posts 5.06% GDP Growth in Q1 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.06 percent in the first quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced monday.
The nation's economic growth stood at 5,01 percent in the first quarter of 2017. On the other hand, it stood at 5.19 percent in the fouth quarter of 2017.
The New State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi "Buwas" Waseso will ensure food logistics ahead of Ramada…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold a final assessment meeting to pick the new State Logistics Agency (Bulog) presi…
The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is government can reach its annual inflation target this year.
Supreme Court chief Hatta Ali has inaugurated Dody Budy Waluyo as the new Bank Indonesia deputy governor.
Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.09 billion in March 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjyo to become the next Bank Indo…
The House of Representatives Commission XI has summoned Bank Indonesia governor candidate Perry Warjiyo to participate in a fit an…
The House of Represntatives Commission XI has held fit and proper tests to assess three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candi…
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit PT Samick Indonesia in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.57 percent or 80 points to Rp14,036 per dollar on Tuesday, May 8, 2018…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.88 percent or 110.38 points to 5,774.72 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
The Indonesia Invesment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and China Development Bank (CDB) have signed a memorandum of understanding…
Bank Indonesia reported on Tuesday the Jakarta economy grew 6.02 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018.
Drug giant Takeda on Tuesday said it would buy Irish pharmaceuticals firm Shire in a deal worth $62.5 billion, the biggest foreign…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.12 percent or 124.75 points to 5,760.34 before break on Tuesday.
Oil prices slipped in Asia on Tuesday morning as investors cautiously await Donald Trump's Iran nuclear decision later in the …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp13,956 per dollar on Monday, May 7, …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.6 percent or 92.76 points to 5,885.1 on Monday, May 7, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.85 percent or 49.06 points to 5841.41 before break on Monday.