JCI Down 34 Points in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.54 percent or 34.15 points to 6,321.75 before break on Friday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.94 percent or 9.73 points to 1,030.66 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 158 stocks were down, 152 were up and 136 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Tifa Finance Tbk (TIFA), PT Bank Ina Perdana Tbk (BINA), PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA), PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN) and PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI).Some of the top gainers were PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (CENT), PT Himalaya Energi Perkasa Tbk (HADE), PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS) and PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT).(WAH)