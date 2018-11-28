En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Nia Deviyana    •    28 November 2018 15:52 WIB
Pertamina to Prioritize 6 Oil Refinery Projects in 2019
Illustration (Photo:MI/Bary Fatahilah)

Jakarta: Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati has said that the state-owned energy giant will prioritize six oil refinery projects next year.

"Next year will be very exciting for us. A number of delayed projects will be restarted," the Pertamina CEO told reporters on Wednesday.

Pertamina will develop CPO-based biofuel refineries in Plaju and Dumai. The state-owned company will cooperate with ENI for the two projects.

"We will not build new facilities. We will convert existing facilities," she said.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.



(WAH)

