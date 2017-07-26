En
4 Provinces Have Declared Emergency Status Over Forest Fires: BNPB

Investment in Indonesia Reaches Rp170.9 Trillion in Q2 2017

JISDOR Depreciates to Tp13334 Per Dollar

JCI Rises 6 Points

JCI Down 13 Points

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    26 Juli 2017 16:56 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 13 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 13.329 points or 0.229 percent to 5,800.206 points on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.9 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiah.

About 145 stocks were up, 178 stocks were down and 115 stocks were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 4.656 points or 0.477 percent to 971.753 points today.

The top gainers were PT Indo Kordsa Tbk (BRAM), PT Minna Padi Investama Tbk (PADI) and PT Bank Ina Perdana Tbk (BINA).

The top losers were PT Jembo Cable Company Tbk (JECC), PT Mitrabara Adiperdana Tbk (MBAP) and PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG).


(WAH)

