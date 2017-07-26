JCI Down 13 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 13.329 points or 0.229 percent to 5,800.206 points on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.9 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 31.638 points or 0.543 percent to 5,793.570 points in the end of the first session …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.662 points or 0.269 percent to 5,806.690 points on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.926 points or 0.274 percent to 5,806.426 points in the end of the first session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 28.011 points or 0.480 percent to 5,813.269 points on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points to Rp13,313 per US dollar on Monday, Jul…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.485 points or 0.163 percent to 5,841.280 points on Monday, July 17, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.547 points or 0.027 percent to 5,833.342 points in the end of the First session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.751 points or 0.030 percent to 5,831.795 points on Friday, July 14, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 10.912 points or 0.188 percent to 5,830.044 points on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.806 points or 0.793 percent to 5,819.132 points on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate depreciated by 14 points to Rp13,334 per dollar on Wednesday, July 26, 2…
The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the investment realization in Indonesia grew by 12.7 percent to Rp170,9 tri…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 6.890 points or 0.120 percent to 5,820.522 points in the end of the first session o…
The government will carefully promote the controversial rupiah redenomination program, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawat…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged government agencies to accelerate mass transportation projects.
Indonesia's Bank Indonesia on Tuesday revealed that the country's inflation rate may reach 0.18 percent month-on-month thi…
The World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attended the Indonesian Infrastructure Forum at Fairmont Hotel in Senayan, South Jakarta on …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by a point to Rp13,320 per dollar on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.948 points or 0.206 percent to 5,813.535 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 14.836 points or 0.256 percent to 5,786.752 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.