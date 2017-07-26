JCI Down 13 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 13.329 points or 0.229 percent to 5,800.206 points on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.9 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiah.

About 145 stocks were up, 178 stocks were down and 115 stocks were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 4.656 points or 0.477 percent to 971.753 points today.The top gainers were PT Indo Kordsa Tbk (BRAM), PT Minna Padi Investama Tbk (PADI) and PT Bank Ina Perdana Tbk (BINA).The top losers were PT Jembo Cable Company Tbk (JECC), PT Mitrabara Adiperdana Tbk (MBAP) and PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG).(WAH)