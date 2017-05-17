JCI Down 0.558%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.558 percent to 5,615.492 points on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.



The transactio volume reached around 7.83 billion shares worth around 6.98 trillion rupiah.

As many as 137 stocks were up, 197 stocks were down and 98 stocks were unchanged.The index of the 25 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.829 percent to 934.354 points today.The top gainers were PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA), PT Indofarma Tbk (INAF) and PT Pelat Timah Nusantara Tbk (NIKL).The top losers were PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR), PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA) and PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM).(WAH)