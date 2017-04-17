JCI Down 0.695%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.695 percent to 5,577.487 points on Monday, April 17, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 9.8 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 5.6 trillion rupiah.

As many as 121 stocks were up, 207 stocks were down and 112 stocks were stagnant.The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) decreased by 1.088 percent to 713.847 points. The LQ45 index decreased by 1.018 percent to 916.852 points.The finance sector decreased y 1.282 percent to 866.161 points. The miscellaneous sector decreased by 1.238 percent to 1,428.017 points.(WAH)